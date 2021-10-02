Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory company officials announce another multi-unit franchise deal in New Orleans, Louisiana. The new retail desert shops will be owned and operated by Ernest and Tins Brunet. The Peach Cobbler Factories founder Tami Edgarton is from New Orleans so it makes this announcement very exciting.

The company continues to invest in corporate stores as well as they are expanding rapidly via franchising in six states. Company officials have plans for over 1000 new locations over the next 36-48 months.

The company will also be rolling out a new cold brew coffee program in all new markets in late December, 2021.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding.

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

615-578-1963

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

More from Peach Cobbler Factory

The post The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Rapid Expansion With Four New New Orleans Locations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.