Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg George recently announced the signing of a 12 multi-unit franchise agreement.

PCF Franchise LLC Co-Founder Greg George announced that Peachy Keen LLC has signed agreements for stores located in the following markets.

Birmingham/Mountainbrook, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL

Panama City Beach,FL

Auburn, AL

Bloomington, IN

Starkville, MS

Naples, FL

Indianapolis, IN

Oxford, MS

Carmel, IN

St Petersburg, FL

The Villages

The company has secured agreements to develop one hundred twenty five new locations in 15 states in the last nine months.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $75,000.00 to $100,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 is operated by CEO Greg George a twenty five year food franchise veteran and former Fortune 50 Company Chairman and CEO Larry Johnston. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding and peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

More from Peach Cobbler Factory

The post Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Massive Expansion in the South first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.