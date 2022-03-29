Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Massive Expansion With More Stores in North Carolina

Carolina Beach, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Peach Cobbler Factory continues its major expansion with another multi-unit agreement for four new stores in Burlington, Carborro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh, NC.

The company announced a new multi-unit agreement deal with Stella Walker and Shawn Evans of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $75,000.00 to $90,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton and the couple partnered with seasoned franchise developer Greg George in July, 2021 to launch PCF Franchise LLC. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding, peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

