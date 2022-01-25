Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory company officials announced the signing of a multi-unit franchise agreement for new locations in Ohio and Michigan.

Company official Greg George has announced that Cathie Nelson has acquired the rights to develop new stores in the following areas.

Toledo, OH

Perrysburg, OH

Sylvania, OH

Ann Arbor, MI

The company has recently secured agreements to develop over fifty new locations in twelve states.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

More from Peach Cobbler Factory

The post Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Massive Expansion Inking Multi-Unit Deal in Ohio and Michigan first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.