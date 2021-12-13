The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Growth With New Alabama Agreement

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory executive Greg George announced the addition of another location in Huntsville, Alabama. The company has had twenty five new franchise commitments within their first five months of franchising.

The new Alabama location will be owned and operated by Celeste Otero. The Alabama commitment expands the companies reach to its tenth state.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tami Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and peachy tea. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

