The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Expansion Into Ohio

The Peach Cobbler Factory has signed yet another franchise agreement in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has had rapid expansion into 10 states since starting their franchising efforts in September 2021.

Partner Greg George announced expansion for their first Ohio store owned by new partner Deneen Glenn. The new location is scheduled to open the first quarter of 2022.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

