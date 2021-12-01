The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Expansion With Location on Carolina Coast

Carolina Beach, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Peach Cobbler Factory is making major moves these days with multiple franchise agreements signed in ten states in their first 120 days of franchising.

Partner Greg George announced the a new agreement for a location to be opened in the heart of Carolina Beach, North Carolina near Wilmington in January of 2022.

The néw store will be a joint venture deal with operators Vinny Doria, Corey Carter and company co-founders Juan Edgerton, Tammy Edgerton and partner Greg George.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and peachy tea. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

