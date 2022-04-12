Peach Cobbler Factory Adds Ten More Units in Florida

Carolina Beach, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Greg George, President of PCF Franchising LLC, has announced multiple multi-unit agreements in the state of Florida.

The company announced a total of ten new locations will be be in Destin, Santa Rosa Beach, Navarre Beach, Orlando, Winter Park, Buena Vista, Fort Walton Beach, Gainesville, Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $75,000.00 to $90,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton and the couple partnered with seasoned franchise developer Greg George in August, 2021 to launch PCF Franchise LLC. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding, peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

