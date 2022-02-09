Peach Cobbler Factory Adds More Locations Now in South Carolina

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory company executives recently announced the signing of additional multi-unit franchise agreements in the state of South Carolina.

PCF Franchise LLC Co-Founder Greg George announced that Freda Wallace and Robert Williamson have acquired the rights to develop new stores in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, IndianLand and Columbia, SC.

The company has secured agreements to develop over seventy new locations in thirteen states in the last six months.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $90,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding and peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

