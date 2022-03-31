Peach Cobbler Expands Into West Virginia With New Huntington Store

Carolina Beach, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Greg George, Co-Owner of PCF Franchising LLC, announced a new store is opening in his hometown of Huntington, West Virginia. The Thompson family led by Arvin and Brock Thompson are running the new Peach Cobbler Factory operation.

The company announced the new location will be near downtown Huntington and near Marshall University. George stated over 300,000 people viewed post on Peach Cobbler Factory Huntingtons Facebook page in their first week.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $75,000.00 to $90,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton and the couple partnered with seasoned franchise developer Greg George in July, 2021 to launch PCF Franchise LLC. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding, peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

