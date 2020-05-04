Pea-based Salad Toppers provide protein-rich crunch

The pick: Harvest Snaps pea-based Salad Toppers

Why they rate: Calbee North America has introduced Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers Green Pea Crisps as a healthier alternative to croutons. Made from farm-picked green peas, the toppers have a crispy crunch, have no artificial ingredients and come in three flavors: garlic butter, Italian herb and spicy chipotle.

The pea crisps are a good source of plant protein and fiber and are naturally gluten-free. A serving is 30 calories. Use them on salads and soups or eat them straight out of the bag.

Info: A bag of the salad toppers is $2.99. Find them at grocery stores including Walmart. Learn more about the product online at www.saladtoppers.com.

