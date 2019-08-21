Peño Opens Two Locations in the Last Month!

Locations in Wrightsville Beach and Chapel Hill Now Open

Wilmington, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Peño Mediterranean Grill, or simply Peño Grill, has been busy in the last few months. Opening two more locations in NC bringing the total units in the chain up to 8 with more locations slated to open this year. Peño Mediterranean Grill is an award winning fast casual Mediterranean chain based out of Wilmington, NC and has been rapidly expanding across North and South Carolina.

Wrightsville Beach Peño opened mid-July to overwhelming neighborhood support. This location is the brand’s first stand-alone building which features a pick-up window. Simply place your order online or via phone, drive up, pick-up and enjoy! No need to get out of your car. This location is family owned & operated by local franchisees Joel and Mandy Marx who have two young girls and simply fell in love with the concept as customers and knew they wanted a store of their own. “We continued hearing from customers in Wilmington who lived on or near Wrightsville Beach that they love our brand but wanted a location closer to home. When this location opened up we knew we had to jump on it” said Rocco Quaranto III partner and CMO of Peño Grill. This location was completely gutted and rebuilt and is truly beautiful inside and out.

Chapel Hill Peño opened early August just in time for UNC students to come back to campus. This location is right in the heart of Chapel Hill on the famed Franklin St. between Starbucks and Sup Dogs.

The location was gutted and even features an outdoor patio with TVs on every wall so you don’t have to miss a single play of the game. This location is owned & operated by Shad Kirley who will be opening his second location in Raleigh soon.

Peño Grill is a wildly popular, fast casual Mediterranean concept. Their specialty blend of Mediterranean meals use flavors like jalapeños, avocado, plantains, black beans and much more that will leave you wondering, “where has Peño been all my life?” Jamal Haddad founded the company in 2001 imagining more than just another restaurant. He wanted to replicate his childhood kitchen in Lebanon with amazing Mediterranean inspired flavors and lots of love.

Haddad and his partners have over 68 years of combined restaurant and franchise experience. Peño Grill has announced they are opening available territories in NC, SC, TN, GA, AL and FL.

Visit https://www.PenoGrill.com/own-a-franchise/ for more info on the Peño Mediterranean Grill Franchise opportunity.

https://www.facebook.com/penogrill

https://instagram.com/penogrill