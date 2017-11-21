Peño Mediterranean Grill Opens in Charleston & Myrtle Beach

Wilmington, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Peño Mediterranean Grill has hit the ground running on their expansion into South Carolina opening two locations in the state this month alone. The award winning Peño Mediterranean Grill is based out of Wilmington, NC and has been expanding across North and South Carolina rapidly. Peño Grill also announced new locations opening in Wilmington, NC, Jacksonville, NC and Raleigh, NC.

Peño Grill is a wildly popular, fast casual Mediterranean concept. Their specialty blend of Mediterranean meals use flavors from jalapeños, avocado, plantains, black beans and much more that will leave you wondering, “Where has Peño been all my life?” Jamal Haddad founded the company in 2001 imagining more than just another restaurant. He wanted to replicate his childhood kitchen in Lebanon with amazing Mediterranean inspired flavors and lots of love. Haddad and his partners have over 64 years of combined restaurant and franchise experience. Peño Grill has announced they are opening available territories in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

“We are excited to get these two locations in Myrtle Beach and Charleston, SC open this month in great locations with great local franchise owner operators,” said Founder, Jamal Haddad. Haddad continued, “the reception to our brand has been amazing. We had grand openings at both locations that had lines out the door all day and still everyone left incredibly satisfied, thanking us for the food and telling us they can’t wait to come back soon. We couldn’t be more satisfied.” Rocco Quaranto III, CMO also stated, “We know we have something special with Peño Grill but you never know how it will do in a new market, especially in a new state. It is fair to say we have knocked it out of the park with these two locations and we are very thankful to our franchisees who have worked their tails off, our wonderful employees and the communities themselves.”

Peño Grill offers franchisees:

Multiple income streams with a popular catering menu

Turnkey startup operation

Experienced executive team

Ongoing franchise support

Opportunities to lock in strong territories

Marketing support

Detailed employee training manuals

Extensive hands on training

Simple 3-4 person operation

Visit www.PenoGrill.com/Franchising for more info on the Peño Mediterranean Grill Franchise opportunity.

https://www.facebook.com/penogrill

https://www.instagram.com/penogrill/

For more information on owning your own Peño Grill please contact Samantha@emergingfranchises.com