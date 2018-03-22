Peño Grill Opens New Location in Wilmington, North Carolina

(RestaurantNews.com) Peño Mediterranean Grill has just welcomed their newest franchisee in Wilmington, North Carolina, Remaa Mansour. Peño Grill is an award-winning brand that has been expanding rapidly across North and South Carolina. Peño Grill is a wildly popular Mediterranean concept. Their specialty blend of Mediterranean meals use flavors from jalapeños, avocado, plantains, black beans and much more that will leave you wondering, “Where has Peño been all my life?” Jamal Haddad founded the company in 2001 imagining more than just another restaurant. He wanted to replicate his childhood kitchen in Lebanon with amazing Mediterranean inspired flavors and lots of love. Haddad and his partners have over 64 years of combined restaurant and franchise experience.

Peño Mediterranean Grill is currently working with Emerging Franchises on expansion throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida.

Peño Grill offers franchisees:

Multiple income streams with a popular catering menu

Turnkey startup operation

Experienced executive team

Ongoing franchise support

Opportunities to lock in strong territories

Marketing support

Detailed employee training manuals

Extensive hands on training

Simple 3-4 person operation

