Peño Grill Opens New Location in Wilmington, North Carolina

(RestaurantNews.com) Peño Mediterranean Grill has just welcomed their newest franchisee in Wilmington, North Carolina, Remaa Mansour. Peño Grill is an award-winning brand that has been expanding rapidly across North and South Carolina. Peño Grill is a wildly popular Mediterranean concept. Their specialty blend of Mediterranean meals use flavors from jalapeños, avocado, plantains, black beans and much more that will leave you wondering, “Where has Peño been all my life?” Jamal Haddad founded the company in 2001 imagining more than just another restaurant. He wanted to replicate his childhood kitchen in Lebanon with amazing Mediterranean inspired flavors and lots of love. Haddad and his partners have over 64 years of combined restaurant and franchise experience.
Peño Mediterranean Grill is currently working with Emerging Franchises on expansion throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida.
