Pay it forward at Lehigh Pizza: Feed the needy one slice at a time

You can help feed the needy, one pizza slice at a time.

Lehigh Pizza, the popular pizza shop in South Bethlehem, is once again holding its “Pay It Forward Pizza” program. It’s the third year the pizza shop is helping the community and it begins Wednesday.

Here’s how it works: Customers can purchase an extra plain slice of pizza for $2 and put a Post-It note on the wall of the restaurant. The note can then be redeemed by any homeless person or child in need. The program will run through the winter.

You can leave a message of support on your Post-It note if you wish. In previous years, diners filled the restaurant with notes, many with words of encouragement such as "Hang in there, it gets better;" "Be blessed and bless others;" and "Make today count."

Lehigh Pizza's program is modeled after one run by Philadelphia pizza shop Rosa's Fresh Pizza, which has had pay-it-forward pizza since March 2014. The Center City restaurant runs its program all year long and has donated thousands of slices to feed the needy.

Those ordering pizza online can round the cost to the nearest dollar and donate the overage to the Fisher House Foundation, an organization that helps provide housing and other services to veterans and their families.

PAYING IT FORWARD

What: For $2, you can pay for an additional slice of pizza for a needy person.

Where: Lehigh Pizza, 13 W. Third St., Bethlehem.

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday; 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Info: lehighpizza.com

