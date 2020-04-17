Pay It Forward with Give Care Initiative

Using CARES Act Stimulus Money to Support Medical Personnel, Front Line Workers and the Unemployed

by Jay Bandy, Goliath Consulting Group

The stimulus checks are on the way to most Americans. For some, these checks will be their only lifelines to make ends meet and put food on families’ tables during this time of crisis. But for those of us who are fortunate to have continued employment, who can keep their lights on and have their mortgages paid without government aid, it’s a precious opportunity to give back and help those who need our help. We are proud to promote this #givecare initiative, and we ask that you join us in donating to food banks and other charities that will support those out of work and also our first responders and medical personnel dedicated to taking care of our communities.

#Givecare promotes the donation of CARES Act stimulus money to charities that impact people who are out of work as well as the people on the front lines battling the COVID-19 crisis. Support will go to food banks, organizations buying PPE/supplies/food for medical workers, funds supporting restaurants and restaurant workers and a host of other organizations that are focused on helping those in need. Join us in getting the word out to #givecare and our message of paying it forward. From the www.facebook.com/givecarenow

Americans have a tenured history of supporting one another. Back in the recession of 2008, the ratio of Americans’ charitable donations to income remained consistent (ref). In September 2001, tip jars across the service industry were willfully replaced with collections for the first responders and victims. Recent data shows that around 20% of people with means plan to donate their stimulus checks. Such is the American tradition. It is our values that make us who we are in this great nation.

This is an opportunity to redirect several billion dollars in stimulus checks to those most in need. Please join us in promoting #givecare and help make a difference.

References:

NY Times: https://www.nytimes.com/article/coronavirus-stimulus-package-questions-answers.html