Pawlowski trial with a side of meatballs: Readers share their favorite meatball recipes

They are perhaps one of the best examples of how affordable, humble ingredients can be transformed into truly delicious food.

And virtually every culture has its own version, using whatever meat, binding ingredients and herbs are readily available.

But the Italians are the most well known for theirs, slathered in a rich tomato gravy (or sauce for us non-Italians).

I’m talking about meatballs.

So what’s prompting this latest interest in meatballs? The subject came up recently during the trial of Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.

During the trial, Pawlowski’s political consultant Mike Fleck and former finance director Garret H. Strathearn can be heard on tape discussing the city’s delinquent tax collection contract and at the same time discussing meatballs. Strathearn asked when he could meet Fleck to pick up the meatballs he was promised. Strathearn testified that when he arranged to meet Fleck to pick up meatballs, he did, in fact, receive meatballs that Fleck’s wife had made for him. He denied “meatballs” was code for a payoff.

In perhaps the most memorable line from the trial, Strathearn said, “The meatballs were the meatballs were the meatballs.”

A lot of discussion on social media ensued; national stories were written.

For me as the food writer, this all just made me hungry for meatballs. So I decided to reach out to readers to get their favorite, time-tested recipes.

As always, Morning Call readers did not disappoint, sending in family recipes.

Craig Scott of Lower Macungie sent his family’s recipe, one that’s been passed down for generations. For Scott, making meatball isn’t just the act of getting dinner on the table. It’s a family affair, with his children helping out to roll and mix the meatballs.

Scott’s isn’t so much of a recipe as it is a list of ingredients: He uses a blend of ground beef/pork/veal, eggs, Italian bread crumbs, olive oil, a healthy amount of grated cheese, basil, oregano and milk.

Like a lot of cooks, Scott doesn’t measure ingredients. His experience guides him as his mixes his ingredients and adjusts to arrive at the right consistency. The meatballs need to be moist enough but not so wet that they fall apart.

“Our meatball recipe has been passed down through generations with no measuring,” Scott writes in his email. “My Nana, Lucy Palanti, taught my mother, Lucille, and then my siblings and I the family recipe for meatballs.”

While the recipes have the same basic format — ground meat of some kind, a binder (usually wet) and a filler (bread or bread crumbs) — how those all come together varies.

Dolores Passo Pohl of Bethlehem Township uses a blend of ground beef, veal and pork to make her meatballs.

“This is my mother’s recipe, which I was only able to get by watching her make them, with measuring cups and spoons in hand to measure the ingredients that she added by handfuls and pinches,” Pohl writes in her email.

Bev Butz of Bath makes her meatballs a bit differently, using a blend of sweet and hot sausage. Another twist: minced pepperoncini, a mild usually-pickled pepper that has a tangy flavor.

How those meatballs are prepared is another point of divergence.

Louis Pagano of Bethlehem uses his grandmother’s recipe, which calls for the meatballs to be fried. Pagano uses a heavy cast iron pan and a combination of lard or half canola/half olive oil to fry his meatballs. Frying caramelizes the exterior of the meatballs, sealing the flavor inside.

“I rotate the meatballs as they are frying so that all sides are medium to dark brown,” Pagano says.

Incidentally, Pagano grew up in Roseto, a tiny borough in Northampton County that’s home to a large percentage of people of Italian descent. (I think that gives him a bit of an edge.)

Once the frying is complete (about a half hour), Pagano drops the meatballs into a delicious bath of homemade tomato gravy (aka sauce) featuring the addition of sausage.

Not everyone fries their meatballs. Butz bakes her in the oven. (I bake mine, too, but it’s because I generally don’t fry things.)

Here are some the recipes we received from readers:

Louis Pagano’s Grandmother’s Recipe

For the meatballs:

1 lb. ground “meatloaf mix," which is a beef, veal and pork mixture from grocery store meat counter

1 clove of garlic (finely minced)

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

A few sprigs of fresh parsley (chopped)

1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

1/2 cup bread crumbs

2 large eggs

For the gravy (sauce):

2 12-oz. cans tomato paste

1 lb., 12-oz. can tomato puree

1 medium sweet onion, finely minced

2 cloves of garlic, finely minced

1 Tbsp. salt

1 bay leaf

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp. dried parsley

1 carrot, finely minced

1/4 cup red table wine

Optional: 1 lb. sweet Italian sausage, cooked, cut into 2-inch pieces

For the meatballs: Put meat mixture into a bowl. In a separate bowl, mix remaining ingredients and sprinkle over meat mixture.

Use two forks to gently but thoroughly incorporate ingredients into meat mixture. Add more bread crumbs if needed to firm up mixture.

Shape, by hand using light pressure into 2- to 3-inch meatballs.

Take a large pan (cast iron if possible) and heat up lard or half canola/half olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Fry the meatballs on all sides until almost cooked through (about a half hour).

For the gravy: In an 8-quart pot, mix two 12-oz. cans of tomato paste with two 12-oz. cans of water. Use the empty paste can to measure the water. Add 1 lb., 12 oz. can of tomato puree with 2 ½ cans of water. Use the same empty puree can to measure the water.

Warm on medium-high heat and stir for about 3 or 4 minutes. Add one medium sweet onion very finely minced and 2 cloves of garlic, very finely minced. Add remaining ingredients.

Mix well and bring to a boil. Add sausage if you’re using it. Then add the meatballs and let simmer for about 2 ½ to 3 hours.

Makes 12 meatballs.

— Louis Pagano

Bev’s Sausage Meatballs

1 lb. raw hot Italian sausage, casing removed

1/2 lb. raw sweet Italian sausage, casing removed

1 cup grated Pecorino cheese

1/2 cup plain dry bread crumbs

1 large beaten egg

1 Tbsp. dried parsley

2 minced pepperoncini

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

1/4 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix gently with hands. Roll into golf ball-size rounds and roast on parchment-lined baking sheets till cooked through and golden, 25 minutes.

— Bev Butz, Bath

Mom’s Meatballs

1 lb. mixed ground meat: beef, veal and pork

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup bread crumbs

¼ cup Locatelli Romano cheese, grated

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. parsley, chopped

Salt to taste

Your own homemade gravy/sauce or prepared sauce

Mix all ingredients (except gravy/sauce), adding water, if necessary, to keep a moist mixture.

Roll into balls and fry in canola oil, turning on all sides to brown.

Simmer for an hour in gravy/sauce.

— Dolores Passo Pohl of Bethlehem Township

