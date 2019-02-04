Paul Virant returns to Chicago, opening Gaijin this summer

Chef Paul Virant, who owns the acclaimed Vie in Western Springs and the family-friendly Vistro in Hinsdale, both in the western suburbs, is opening his first Chicago restaurant since Perennial Virant closed.

Gaijin (950 W. Lake St.), aiming for a summer opening, will be a casual 60-seater focused on okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese pancake filled with various ingredients.

“In Japan, there are close to 25,000 okonomiyaki restaurants; it has been a thing there for a long time,” Virant said. “This will be the first okonomiyaki-focused restaurant in the Chicago area.”

Virant credits his wife, who lived in Japan for a semester, with the idea.

“She introduced me to the dish when we first started dating, in 1996,” he said. “We made a few trips to Japan, and we’ve been thinking of doing this for years. The closing of Perennial in 2016 was when we really started working on it.”

The restaurant will be “pretty traditional” regarding flavors and ingredients, but as the name suggests (Gaijin is a slang term for non-Japanese people), there will be some reflection of American tastes.

“In Japan, okonomiyaki are mostly seafood- and pork-based,” Virant said. “But we’ll also use chicken and beef.”

Expect prices to range from $9 to $18, Virant said.

On the sweet side of things, Gaijin will offer kakigori, which is shaved ice sweetened with syrup and condensed milk. “They have big machines that shave the ice so fine, it practically melts on the palate,” Virant said. “It’s pretty common in Hawaii (where it’s called shave ice), but the roots are from Japan.”

Angelyne Canicosa, pastry chef at Vie, will create the kakigori menu. Julius White, Vie’s bar manager and assistant general manager, will create Gaijin’s cocktail program.

“It’s like a dream finally coming to fruition,” Virant said. “I’m excited to be back in the city and really excited to be in the West Loop neighborhood.”

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel