Paul Macaluso Joins Another Broken Egg Cafe as President & CEO

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC today announced the addition of Paul M. Macaluso as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Another Broken Egg Cafe is a portfolio company of New York based private equity firm, The Beekman Group.

“Since Beekman acquired the company in late 2017, we have dedicated our efforts to assisting Another Broken Egg Cafe in strengthening its leadership team and making strategic and meaningful investments to support our franchisees,” stated Chris Artinian, Managing Director for The Beekman Group. “After a comprehensive nationwide search, during which we identified and evaluated a number of highly-qualified candidates, Paul emerged as the clear choice to become our new President and Chief Executive Officer.”

Paul is an enthusiastic, hands-on leader with experience in a variety of executive and senior positions and a 25+ year reputation for driving results at respected brands throughout the restaurant industry. He brings a diverse breadth of experience to Another Broken Egg Cafe, including operations, franchising and marketing. “We are excited to work together with Paul and the other talented members of our executive team to continue our strong growth momentum from both existing cafes and new franchise development into the upcoming decade and beyond,” Artinian added.

Paul began his career as a Restaurant General Manager with the Taco Bell Corporation and went on to hold various operations and marketing roles within that company. After 10 years at Taco Bell®, Paul progressed to various brand strategy, menu development and product marketing positions for both the Burger King Corporation and Sonic Drive-ins. From there, Paul joined FOCUS Brands® and held a variety of senior marketing and brand strategy positions in which he leveraged his talents to grow sales and guest relevance for a portfolio that included McAlister’s® Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, Schlotzsky’s®, Carvel®, Auntie Anne’s® and Cinnabon®. In 2016, Paul was promoted within FOCUS Brands to become President of McAlister’s Deli, where he led the brand to record setting EBITDA and new restaurant openings. Paul’s most recent role, prior to joining Another Broken Egg Cafe, was as President and CEO of The Krystal Company, where he led a brand revitalization effort including rebuilding aged restaurants, achieving positive same store-sales, improving unit level profitability and restarting the franchise sales pipeline.

Paul Macaluso commented on his excitement to join the Another Broken Egg Cafe team, stating that he was initially attracted to the brand by its incredible menu, industry-leading business model and the opportunity to be part of a team that will achieve accelerated and monumental growth. “I have tremendous respect for the brand and our owners at Beekman,” added Macaluso. “I look forward to joining the passionate and talented executive team at Another Broken Egg Cafe, successfully collaborating with existing franchisees and continuing to leverage the strong new franchise growth momentum the brand has enjoyed for the past few years.”

Paul holds a BS/Communication and an MBA from Florida State University. He and his wife Taylor are the proud parents of four children, Bianca, Lorenzo, Rocco and Emerson.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with 68 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, dedicated to partnering with management teams to grow companies into market leading businesses. Beekman manages over $800 million of capital and has access to additional capital through strategic co-investment relationships. Beekman focuses on lower middle market investments in service-related sectors including business services, healthcare services, and consumer. Beekman partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. The Beekman team consists of experienced private equity professionals, as well as a select group of Operating Advisors, who are leading executives in Beekman’s targeted industry segments. This Industry Advisor approach to investing is the cornerstone of Beekman’s investment strategy – bringing financial and operational resources to lower middle market companies in order to accelerate growth and create value for all shareholders. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

