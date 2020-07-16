Patxi’s Pizza Opens First San Fernando Valley Restaurant in Porter Ranch on July 27

The Family Friendly Pizza Outpost Will Open For Patio Dining & Takeout At The Vineyards At Porter Ranch

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Patxi’s Pizza, the full-service restaurant chain widely known for its high-quality pizza and welcoming atmosphere, will continue its expansion in California with the opening of its first San Fernando Valley restaurant in Porter Ranch ( 20101 W Rinaldi St, Suite 100 ). The restaurant will open for outdoor patio dining and takeout via phone, website, or the Patxi’s Pizza app beginning on Monday, July 27 at The Vineyards at Porter Ranch, one of the area’s premier dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations.

The Porter Ranch location will be opened by locally based franchisees and proud Porter Ranch residents. The experienced franchise duo has been in the restaurant industry for the last 10 years and currently franchises with multiple restaurant concepts across the country. About the new Porter Ranch restaurant, they commented: “We are very excited to open the first Patxi’s Pizza in our home, Porter Ranch, and be the first to introduce our high-quality pizza offerings to the San Fernando Valley community. We’re confident that The Vineyards of Porter Ranch will be the perfect spot for a Patxi’s Pizza, and we look forward to becoming a go-to eatery where friends and family can enjoy our pizza, wings, piadinas, and more in a relaxing and welcoming environment.”

The new restaurant will serve a variety of pizza styles including Chicago-style deep dish, Neapolitan thin crust, and even dessert pizzas, all made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients possible. Fan favorites include the Chicken Tikka Masala deep dish pizza with spicy tikka masala sauce, spinach, herb-roasted chicken, red onion, roasted garlic, tomatoes & cilantro, and the Bianco Verde thin crust pizza with pesto, herbed ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan. The menu also includes hearty appetizers, wings, piadina sandwiches, signature salads, and a selection of beer and wine. The restaurant will feature indoor seating for 80 guests, as well as dual patios that seat up to 40 guests.

In 2018, Patxi’s Pizza was acquired by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains that also owns Slater’s 50/50, Daphne’s, Marie Callender’s, Mimi’s, and Gigi’s Cupcakes. Patxi’s Pizza currently operates 19 full-services restaurants in Santa Barbara, San Francisco’s Bay Area, Denver, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

Patxi’s Pizza in Porter Ranch will be open for patio dining and takeout Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (818) 796-5311, visit www.patxispizza.com , and download the Patxi’s Pizza mobile app. Fans can follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @PatxisPizza.

About Patxi’s Pizza

Patxi’s Pizza was founded in 2004 on a passion to share a love for high-quality, deep dish pizza made with the best ingredients available. Much more than just another pizza joint, Patxi’s welcoming atmosphere, personable service, vast selection of local beer & wine, and high-quality food embody what the ideal ‘neighborhood restaurant’ should be. In the last 15 years, Patxi’s has turned into a friendly neighborhood chain with 19 locations in California, Colorado, and Washington. For more information, visit www.patxispizza.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast-to-coast, including Slater’s 50/50, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Daphne’s, Patxi’s Pizza, Marie Callender’s, and Mimi’s.