Patxi’s Pizza Continues Southern California Expansion with Los Angeles Debut

The Pizza Outpost Is Open Now At L.A. Live, Offering Patio And Late Night Dining

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Following closely on the heels of a successful entré into San Diego, Patxi’s Pizza, the full-service restaurant chain known for its mastery of all things pizza and relaxed atmosphere, has continued its expansion in Southern California with a new location opening in Los Angeles. The outpost, which is open now in downtown’s iconic L.A. Live in place of Lawry’s Carvery (1011 S. Figueroa Street, Suite B115), will serve as the brand’s flagship location as it continues to expand throughout Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

The flagship Los Angeles restaurant features indoor and outdoor patio seating for more than 160 guests and an Express Window where hungry, late-night roamers can enjoy select Patxi’s Pizza favorites. The take-out window’s offerings include seven by-the-slice options, build-your-own pizza, pasta salad, and a Polish hot dog topped with onions, pepperoncinis, and Patxi’s famous deep dish sauce. The L.A. Live restaurant will offer happy hour Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and late night happy hour beginning at 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, where guests can enjoy special pricing on appetizers, beer, and wine by the glass.

“Of course, we’re thrilled to be opening the first Los Angeles location of Patxi’s Pizza in an area as iconic and central to the city’s heart as L.A. Live,” said Paul Koren, Director of Operations of Patxi’s Pizza. “Beyond being in an ideal spot for sports fans, concert goers, and local residents, we’re proud to debut this location as the Patxi’s Pizza flagship restaurant and use it as the footprint for continued expansion in Los Angeles, California, and beyond.”

In 2018, Patxi’s Pizza was acquired by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains that also owns Slater’s 50/50, Daphne’s, and Gigi’s Cupcakes. As part of the acquisition, Patxi’s Pizza revamped and relaunched its menu, which has expanded to include more Chicago-style deep dish and Neapolitan thin crust pizza offerings, a build-your-own pizza option, full lunch menu, additional happy hour specials, and even dessert pizzas. In addition to the L.A. Live location, Patxi’s Pizza also operates 21 full-service restaurants in San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Francisco’s Bay Area, Denver, and Seattle, with an additional Los Angeles location opening in Porter Ranch in 2020.

Patxi’s Pizza in L.A. Live will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and until 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (213) 999-9414, visit www.patxispizza.com , and download the Patxi’s Pizza mobile app. Fans can follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @PatxisPizza.

About Patxi’s Pizza

Patxi’s Pizza was founded in 2004 on a passion to share a love for high-quality, deep dish pizza made with the best ingredients available. Much more than just another pizza joint, Patxi’s welcoming atmosphere, personable service, vast selection of local beer & wine, and high-quality food embody what the ideal ‘neighborhood restaurant’ should be. In the last 15 years, Patxi’s has turned into a friendly neighborhood chain with 21 locations in California, Colorado, and Washington. For more information, visit www.patxispizza.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, the world’s largest cupcake company Gigi’s Cupcakes, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

