Patrón Scoops Top Slot for Second Year as Most Often Recommended Spirit Brand in 2018

MetrixLab Most Often Recommended Brand Awards (MORBA) are based on recommendations of over 10,000 US bartenders

(RestaurantNews.com) The MetrixLab MSS US Bartender Influencer Study, now in its 15th year, asks nearly 10,000 US bartenders to rank all the major spirits brands by the frequency they recommend them to customers. Spirits brands know how important it is to gain recommendations from these point of purchase influencers.

Kevin Moran, EVP Global Key Accounts at MetrixLab says: “The role of the influencer in today’s competitive marketing environment cannot be overstated. US bartenders are extremely knowledgeable about the spirits category and its many brands. As they are in direct contact with approximately 700 customers per week on average, they can reinforce a brand’s image, and with the right messaging and programming, they can move the consumer to that brand to facilitate a great consumption experience. There are over 800,000 Bartender Influencers in the US making brand recommendations every day, so clearly these professionals are able to make or break a brand’s success in the on-premise environment.”

The 2018 Most Often Recommended Brand Award winners in the Spirits category:





Category Recipient 2018 Recipient 2017 Comments Overall Spirit Patrón Patrón Second year in a row, after overtaking Fireball in 2017 Blended Scotch Johnnie Walker Johnnie Walker Ranked first since the inception of the MORBAs in 2005 Cognac Hennessy Hennessy Ranked first for seven of the last eight years Cordial Grand Marnier Grand Marnier Sixth consecutive year with highest ranking Coffee Cordial Baileys Baileys The leader for the six years the category has been included Flavor Spirits BACARD? Flavors Absolut Vodka Leads for the first time since 2007, overtaking Absolut Flavors Gin Bombay Sapphire Hendricks Wins the MORBA for the first time since 2014 Rum BACARD? BACARD? Ranked first for the 12th consecutive year Shot/Shooter Jack Daniel’s Fireball First-time lead, displacing 2015-2017’s leader Single Malt The Macallan The Macallan Its second straight year, having displaced The Glenlivet in 2017 Tequila Patrón Patrón Ranked first since 2008 Vodka Grey Goose Grey Goose First in all but one year of the study, where it tied with Absolut Whiskey Jack Daniel’s Jack Daniel’s Ranked first for each year the category has been included

Kevin Moran concludes: “Bartenders are making recommendations to roughly 44% of their customers in the US, so winning these awards means a brand has the opportunity for a higher share of purchase.”

Notes to Editors

The MetrixLab MSS Most Often Recommended Brand Award (MORBA) is based upon responses from category Influencers each year who have met specific criteria for inclusion in one of our research studies. MetrixLab defines Influencers as those individuals in a profession who make recommendations to consumers on what brand of product they should buy.

The award program recognizes brands for leading their category in terms of Share of Recommendations. This is determined by calculating the average number of recommendations made for each brand (if in distribution) as a percentage of the total number of recommendations made across all brands included in the category/survey competitive set. Awards are based on numerical scores, and not necessarily on statistical significance. Additional information is provided to participating brand manufacturers on product image, programming effectiveness and other metrics to make more informed strategic decisions on how to position their brand among Influencers.

Each year, MetrixLab surveys Influencers around the world to gather their opinions, perceptions, and recommendations of the brands they sell to consumers. This survey information forms the basis for our rankings and awards. Brands that rank highest in the company’s multi-sponsored Influencer studies with awards associated with them may enter an agreement to use the MetrixLab name and MORBA award icon (trophy) in marketing, advertising, and promotional activities. MetrixLab reviews and approves advertisements that feature its name or study information for clients that are part of the program. Use of the MetrixLab name is governed by a formal agreement and is closely monitored to ensure that the information is accurate and not misleading to consumers.

The 2018 MetrixLab MSS Bartender Influencer Study surveyed 8,221 bartenders in the top 10 US MSAs between April and December 2018.

About MetrixLab

MetrixLab provides consumer insights that drive smarter business decisions. A truly global digital research agency, we pioneer new technologies and integrate multiple data sources to push the boundaries of research. This enables our experts to provide high-quality insights at scale, at speed and for an unparalleled value. In just one decade, we’ve grown rapidly and now work with more than half of the world’s top 100 brands.

Our expertise, passion and solutions enable our clients to succeed at product innovation, brand engagement and customer value in over 90 countries. MetrixLab is part of the Macromill Group.

For more information, please contact:

Kevin Moran, MetrixLab, (+1) 602 698 4053, kevin.moran@us.metrixlab.com

Lisette Tan – de Ronde, Global Marketing Manager MetrixLab, l.tan.de.ronde@metrixlab.com