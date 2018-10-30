Pastrami on a pizza? It's all part of Roots Pizza's Chef Series

A pastrami reuben pizza? Keep talking…

As part of Roots Handmade Pizza’s annual Chef Series, Chicago chefs like Jimmy Bannos Jr. of the Purple Pig and Danny Raskin of the storied Manny’s Deli are infusing the restaurant’s “Quad Cities-style” pizzas with their personal flavors. The special pies are available at both Roots locations, in West Town (1924 W. Chicago Ave.) and Lincoln Square (2200 W. Lawrence Ave.), now through Nov. 21. They’ll run you between $26 and $28.

The mysterious “Quad Cities-style” pizza is its own Midwestern breed, not comparable to Chicago’s own deep dish, New York style or Neapolitan. With a sturdy, chewy malt crust, spicy tomato sauce and a thick layer of cheese, these pizzas pride themselves on being devoid of pretension.

“Nothing fancy. Just some damn good pizza,” Roots boasts on its website.

But even Roots knows that sometimes it’s fun to branch out from a plain or pepperoni pie — and throw in just a dash of flashiness. Mole and short rib, ’nduja and giardiniera, and black figs and béchamel: Unique ingredients and flavor combinations abound on top of these limited-edition pizzas, with pastrami and sauerkraut being perhaps the most intriguing of all.

Find the full lineup of chefs and their creations below. More delicious details are available on Roots Pizza’s Facebook page.

Roots Pizza Chef Series

Jimmy Bannos Jr. (The Purple Pig): Nduja sausage pizza

Jesse Valencia (Goose Island Beer Co.): “Manbque Mole” pizza

Ender Oktayuren (Steadfast): Turkish meat pie pizza

Danny Raskin (Manny’s Deli): Pastrami reuben pizza

Devon Quinn (Eden): Black fig pizza

