Pasta Dish Offers Protein With Or Without Meat

Most of the ingredients in this pasta dish are foods that keep well in the fridge or the pantry. A well-stocked kitchen ensures that a tasty last-minute meal is always within reach.

Black beans and strips of ham provide protein, but skip the ham and the dish easily qualifies as vegetarian. A sprinkle of red pepper flakes will add a bit of heat and give the dish a Latin flavor.

HAM AND BLACK BEAN PASTA

1 pound favorite pasta

1/4 cup olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

1 red pepper, sliced

2 cups ham, cut into strips

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3 plum tomatoes, cut in half and then into strips

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup diced mozzarella

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Reserve 1 cup pasta cooking water. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a large pot and add the onions, pepper and ham strips. Sauté over medium heat, stirring often, for 5 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and oregano, and mix well. Stir in the tomato and black beans, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the reserved pasta water and the cooked pasta. Stir until well blended. Add the mozzarella, the Parmesan and the balsamic vinegar. Taste and adjust with salt and pepper, if needed. Makes 6 to 8 servings.