Passion House enters instant scene with bags of ground coffee that steep like tea

Most of the time, when you want coffee, you want it fast. Passion House Coffee wants to help satisfy that craving.

The Chicago-based roaster recently launched its version of instant with Steeped Coffee, single-use bags that promise its flagship Chicago House Blend in 5 minutes. The only requirements are hot water (200 degrees recommended, just shy of boiling), a few dunks of the bag - about the size of an extra-large tea bag - and time to steep.

It took me a couple of tries, but the packets ($2.50 each, or $20 for a 10-pack) deliver on flavor and closely mirror brewed coffee at Passion House's cafe in Logan Square. It's a medium roast with clarity, balance and subtle hints of lemon and honey. But it's not too delicate. This is, after all, a Chicago blend. And while it can be difficult to duplicate the body and intensity of freshly brewed with instant, Passion House comes pretty close.

An initial attempt using the bag delivered a low-intensity version that lacked body, but after honing the steeping time and water temperature (at a barista's urging), there was a significant upgrade in the extraction. The bitterness from the first try faded, and the taste became richer, for a much easier-to-drink cup.

As far as the handiness factor, the bags are a step in the fast direction but not entirely in step with the recent trend toward instant gratification. (As I wrote last fall, a new wave of startup companies, including Swift Cup Coffee, Sudden Coffee, Voila and Chicago-based Intelligentsia, is making artisan instant coffee.)

Much like its local contemporary, Intelligentsia, which continues to offer instant coffee in traditional form, Passion House's single-serve packets are small enough to fit into a pocket and boast a six-month shelf life thanks to a "nitro-flushed" process that minimizes exposure to air that can impact flavor and quality.

But unlike crystallized instant, which dissolves and blends with hot and cold water, the tea-bag approach needs a heating element and a close eye to make sure the steeping is on point.

Passion House Coffee Roasters, 2631 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, 312-733-3998, passionhousecoffee.com

