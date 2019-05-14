Partnership yields sales spike, expansion for two Chicago coffee roasters

Joining forces is nothing new to Joshua Millman and Branden Marty.

Since 2017, the two entrepreneurs have teamed up to roast small-batch coffee in a shared warehouse space in West Town. And while they each have a divergent focus — Millman on homing in on complex, nuanced and precisely brewed coffees at Passion House Coffee Roasters, Marty on outreach and skill development in the veteran community at Veteran Roasters — they have a unified drive to support the craft coffee industry.

Now they’re taking another step in tandem. In June, the two roasters will move into a larger, shared 7,500-square-foot space inside a redeveloped adaptive-use warehouse in East Garfield Park.

“We’re excited to now scale operationally while staying true to our DNA of consistent quality, exceptional innovation and meticulous design in our offerings,” said Millman, founder and owner of Passion House.

Rapid growth has been a common yield for both roasters since their partnership formed. Passion House, which roasts coffee at the shared facility and sells at its Logan Square cafe, doubled sales in 2018. Veteran Roasters, in its second year of operation, reported a 350% increase.

And as sales have surged, so has the need to accommodate more production, packing, storage and staffing.

“We are busting at the seams,” said Marty, a former combat pilot in the U.S. Navy and partner at Veteran Roasters.

For Passion House, expansion includes extending its retail reach. A cafe inside the Politan Row food hall opened Saturday, and another in the new roastery is planned for later this year. The company is already pushing to add national wholesale accounts.

“Having lived half my life in the western U.S., I would really love to share our coffee there,” Millman said.

Also new is Box of Rain, a seasonal roast Passion House recently introduced to its lineup. The single-origin coffee sourced from Columbia has juicy notes of white peach and honey graham. It joins a stable of popular coffees that include Hypnotize (single-origin, apricot, berry), LSD (a light, buttery blend), Night Moves (blend, dark, rich, caramel) and Chicago House (blend, balanced, milk chocolate, honey).

Veteran Roasters has stayed with a smaller roster of coffees: Black Ops (dark roast), Cup O’ Joe (medium) and Enlisted (light). It’s produced by a full-time team of military veterans.

“We began Veteran Roasters with a single goal: do what we can to give homeless and at-risk veterans a place to work and regain their lives,” Marty said. “With the support of our partner, Passion House Coffee Roasters, we can not only find and roast some of the world’s best coffee beans but further our mission of positively impacting the daily lives of our military veterans in the Chicago community.

“Veteran Roasters wouldn’t be in business without the support of Joshua and the Passion House team.”

To utilize the added space, an assistant has been hired and a 30-kilogram Mill City roaster has been purchased that will triple roasting capacity.

“The additional resources go a long way in increasing our volume, becoming more efficient and allowing both Veteran Roasters and Passion House to hire and really help people,” Millman said.

Marty said the roastery in West Town will be phased out after the scheduled opening of the Garfield Park facility in June.

