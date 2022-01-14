In Partnership with Givex, iFood Brazil Is Shaping the Brazilian Food Delivery Market with Superior Tech

Over the past two years, Givex has provided iFood with omnichannel integration support to grow its iFood Card program to 10 million cards sold and connect to over 150,000 POS platforms and 50 million users.

Toronto, ON ( RestaurantNews.com ) Givex , the global IT platform focused on providing merchants with critical customer insights, is helping Latin American food delivery company iFood completely revolutionize the Brazilian food tech market. Through this partnership, Givex and iFood are establishing a cutting-edge model for modern food delivery that will likely soon be adopted around the world.

Givex is a global company with customer operations in more than 70 countries around the world in addition to being a leader in omnichannel processing of gift cards, loyalty and digital exchange vouchers. iFood works with partners on initiatives that elevate business intelligence, technology and management solutions for the more than 270,000 restaurants registered in more than 1,200 cities throughout Brazil.

In December 2019, iFood migrated its iFood Card program to Givex’s platform with the aim of making the iFood Card a 100 per cent omnichannel product, fully integrated into all major sales channels in the country. As a leader in processing technology, Givex is supporting technical, strategic and security scalability to help achieve iFood’s ambitious goals.

“Givex is incredibly proud to be the iFood Card technology partner, bringing not only processing power, but integrated data intelligence and sales channels that enable real-time tracking of card performance and scalability. This is only the beginning and we look forward to seeing what other milestones iFood can achieve with Givex support,” said Maria Costa, Managing Director of Givex Brazil.

Now, less than two years after initiating the partnership, over 10 million iFood cards have been sold, growing into a massive omnichannel card program and expanding iFood’s brand presence through Givex to connect to over 150,000 POS platforms and 50 million users from digital wallets.

Today, with Givex’s help, the iFood card has built a uniquely lucrative position in the Brazilian market, developing and growing both online and offline channels. For example, iFood recently rolled out a method to give unbanked end users access to food delivery through gift cards acquired offline. The company also launched an initiative to benefit B2B consumers by offering companies the possibility to reward their colleagues and leverage iFood’s ecosystem through loyalty initiatives and segmented promotions.

Looking ahead, Givex – which recently listed its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbol “GIVX” – will continue to scale its operations and partner with innovating global clients like iFood to not only increase profits for investors, but also help promote progress in the fast-evolving global food technology landscape.

Additionally, on Tuesday, January 18th, Givex and iFood will join together for a speaking panel at the 2022 National Retail Federation show in New York City, discussing the success of the iFood card with the support of Givex technology.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) is a global IT platform focused on providing merchants with useful customer insights. The Givex platform supports the processing of simple or complex gift card programs, customized loyalty programs, stored value/loaded tickets, a powerful omnichannel point of sale system with options that include fully integrated payment processing, kitchen display systems, Inventory controls, labor management, kiosks, handheld ordering tablets and merchant-skinned online ordering websites.

The platform also has fully integrated management and consumer apps. The platform’s portal also provides merchant support tools, hundreds of customizable reports, campaign management templates and most importantly, a flexible easy-to-use analytics tool that enables merchants to make informed decisions about how to communicate with and cater to their customer needs. The platform is also flexible and can be integrated to a wide variety of third party vendors. Learn more at givex.com .

