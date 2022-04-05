Partnership Adds VROMO Local Delivery Service Providers to Olo Dispatch Network

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) VROMO , a leading delivery management solution for the restaurant sector, has announced a broader partnership with Olo , a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation.

The partnership opens up a network of local delivery options for Olo’s 500+ multi-unit restaurant brands, creating a faster, seamless and more affordable solution for Olo clients using “Serve,” Olo’s white-label UX for web or app ordering, to manage online orders. These restaurants can now tap into the VROMO system, which automates delivery VROMO, a leading delivery management solution for the restaurant sector, has announced a broader partnership with Olo, a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation.dispatch and uses route optimization to assign the orders to the nearest available driver for each delivery.

“The pandemic showed us the importance of shopping locally and created unprecedented demand for at-home dining,” said VROMO Chief Commercial Officer Alan Hickey. “Through the Olo/VROMO partnership, restaurants have the option to use both national delivery service fleets and local providers to complete deliveries. Operators feel good about localizing their delivery spend while also increasing delivery capacity, shortening delivery times and strengthening the customer experience.”

“Partnering with one of the leading delivery management systems just makes sense,” said Olo Business Operations Manager Greg Schept. “By giving local delivery service providers access to Dispatch, our last-mile delivery solution, we are strengthening the small business ecosystem and therefore helping to support the communities where our restaurant partners are located.”

Other key benefits of the VROMO/Olo partnership include managing more deliveries with fewer drivers, less driver downtime or waiting, real-time communication with customers, delivery performance data and greater customer retention.

About VROMO

VROMO provides a customizable delivery management solution for the restaurant sector. The software automates the entire delivery management operation and enables restaurants to use a combination of in-house delivery staff, drivers from marketplace platforms and drivers from local Delivery Service Partners. Visit http://www.vromo.io for more information. You can also find VROMO on LinkedIn .

About Olo

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 200 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 500 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com .

