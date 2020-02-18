Partner with Golden Malted – the World’s Largest Supplier of Waffle Irons, Waffle & Pancake Mixes & More!

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) For over 80 years, Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffles, Pancakes and Waffle Cones have delighted millions of consumers in over 60 countries around the world. The mouthwatering aroma and delicious taste has proven to generate positive guest reviews and repeat business at the best restaurants, hotels & theme parks.

It’s simple and cost effective to bring Golden Malted’s world renowned products to your location. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, commercial waffle irons and on-going service is provided at absolutely no cost when used with their waffle mixes.