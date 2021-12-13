Park City’s Ski Season Kicks off With Unique and Stunning Après and Lunch Lounge on St. Regis Deer Valley’s Ski Beach

Clear 1600 SF Structure With Raw Bar and Menu by Chef Matthew Harris, Lounge and Table Seating, Enormous Outdoor Deck with Roaring Fire Pit and Heated Seats; Daily Live Music

Park City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) The St. Regis Deer Valley , one of the world’s most luxurious mountain resorts, announced its new Après and Lunch lounge, The Vintage Room at The St. Regis Deer Valley. The unique and stunning The Vintage Room will add to the Resort’s already robust dining scene.

The Vintage Room at The St. Regis Deer Valley is a stunning, clear and heated 1,600 SF structure with vaulted ceilings located slopeside along one of Deer Valley Resort’s beautifully groomed ski runs. Rack your skis and enter The Vintage Room from Deer Hollow Ski Run through one of three sets of double French doors or via the walkway from the Resort’s main building. The Vintage Room features a 30-foot wooden bar behind which a St. Regis mixologist creates signature cocktails and where a Chef prepares all raw bar orders and shucks oysters. A glass case displays the fresh seafood, which is flown in daily, and features clams, oysters, snow crab legs and rock crab claws. A raised VIP area provides a bird’s-eye view of all activities and offers wine and champagne service in addition to cocktails, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Grab a spot at one of the lounge seating areas or at a table. Modern chandeliers shimmer and reflect the pristine powder outside.

Or, relax and enjoy Après on the spacious outdoor deck with heated seats surrounding a roaring fire pit from which views of Deer Hollow Run and the Wasatch Range can be enjoyed while listening to the daily live music. The Vintage Room beckons skiers and non-skiers alike with food and libations available both inside and out underneath the cornflower blue skies so frequent in Deer Valley. Images here .

The Vintage Room menu, which highlights the best in raw seafood, is under the direction of local star Chef Mathew Harris and includes East and West Coast Oysters, Calamari and Octopus Ceviche, Maine Rock Crab Claws, RIME Clam Chowder, Crab Salad Rolls and Spicy Shrimp Pan Roast, along with Maine Lobster Salad, Turkey Chili and Creamy Tomato Soup, served with Cheddar Popcorn and Sourdough Croutons.

All manner of libations will be served at The Vintage Room, including St. Regis signature cocktails such as the pumpkin-infused The Poe, SRDV’s take on the Hot Toddy, and the extraordinarily popular Bloody Mary 7452, named for the elevation of the Resort. Wines by a premier New Zealand vintner will be featured along with a curated selection from the Resort’s 10,000 bottle Wine Vault. The extensive beer menu also includes the new St. Regis Signature Beers: Cousin Jack, Tipsy Trolley, Main Street Mexican Lager and Skeleton Saison, made with black currant and tart cherries.

General Manager of The St. Regis Deer Valley, Mr. Tyler Mugford said, “The Vintage Room is certain to be a lively and fun Après and Lunch destination and is emblematic of another elevated on-mountain experience that The St. Regis Deer Valley strives to offer hotel guests, residents and visitors alike. The Vintage Room is a perfect complement to the Resort’s Après and restaurant offerings that include RIME, the St. Regis Bar, the Terrace Café, Brasserie 7452 and the Wine Vault.”

Seating at The Vintage Room, which is open daily, is available on a first-come first-served basis, with the exception of the VIP area, for which reservations can be made and which can seat up to ten people. There is a minimum for the VIP area reservations. Please telephone (435) 940-5700 or access The Vintage Room site for information.

Located in Park City, Utah, The St. Regis Deer Valley is a premier year-round luxury mountain destination with direct ski in/ski-out access on the slopes of #1-rated Deer Valley Resort. The hotel features 173 guest rooms comprised of spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom suites and grand Private Residences, including the recently completed The Residences at The St. Regis Deer Valley, Snow Park. Exquisite hotel amenities include the only funicular at a North American ski resort, 24-hour Butler Service, the 14,000 square-foot Reméde Spa, a state-of-the-art Athletic Club, outdoor year-round heated infinity pool and year-round recreational activities offered on property. The Resort offers six distinct dining venues including the acclaimed RIME at The St. Regis Deer Valley; the always popular St. Regis Bar, and the 10,000-bottle Wine Vault. The St. Regis Deer Valley is conveniently located 39 miles from SLC International Airport and only one mile from shopping and dining on Park City’s Historic Main Street. For reservations and additional information, please access www.marriott.com/slcxr .

