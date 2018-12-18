Paris’ Glamorous Les Bains Hotel is Popping Up at Papaya Playa Project in Tulum

Papaya Playa Project

In the span of only a decade or so, Tulum, on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, has become the fashionable sun-and-sand destination par-excellence, currently drawing the cognoscenti in seemingly unstoppable waves.

So it’s particularly intriguing that Paris’ newly revived celeb-magnet Les Bains (where over the years everyone from Jack Nicholson to Johnny Depp, Kate Moss to Davie Bowie have partied) would be setting up temporary home there, teaming up with the experimental Papaya Playa Project (both are members of the Design Hotels group) for a groovy wintertime pop-up. Indeed, the French hotel’s founder Jean-Pierre Marois, and PPP co-creator/owner Emiliano Heredia have collaborated to conceive a pair of particularly sybaritic temporary venues.

The first, Les Bains Rivage, will be a daytime epicurean refuge, with stylish loungers, a signature Mediterranean menu and oyster bar – plus DJs spinning from morning until evening…tapping decisively into that “daytime decadence” zeitgeist we love so much.

Les Bains

But when the sun disappears from view, Les Bains Cabaret will bring the salacious suggestiveness of Parisian cabaret to the Caribbean. Curated by Scott Bagley, the renowned Master of Ceremonies at Casino de Paris and Crazy Horse (where Dita Von Teese did a celebrated two week run in 2016), it’s slotted into a site-specific palapa designed by Denis Montel of RDAI – who also put his magic touch on the revamp of Les Bains itself.

So, if you find yourself aching for post-holidays escape from the winter chill, but tend to be wracked with overwhelming FOMO after just two days of lounging on the beach, this is where you need to be. Please note, however, that its short run is from December 29 to March 3 – so book now, to avoid disappointment.

Above images: Les Bains, Papaya Playa Project

