Paris Baguette Strengthens East Coast Presence With New Franchise Deal in Massachusetts

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Paris Baguette , the global bakery-café chain known for its delightful assortment of cakes, pastries and breads, announces its second location in Massachusetts with the signing of a new franchise deal in Quincy. With over 10 years of success in the United States, Paris Baguette is widely well known in the surrounding area, specifically its presence in Cambridge as well as its extensive presence in New York City and surrounding states.

“We look forward to continuing our growth in Massachusetts with our newest location in Quincy,” says Gregg Koffler, Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development. “Paris Baguette has seen great success in Cambridge and we are excited to have our new franchisee open our bakery-cafe to the Quincy community. With our wide variety of menu offerings, from our cakes and pastries to our sandwiches and salads, Paris Baguette’s diverse menu continues to resonate with guests across the East Coast.”

As the world adjusts to a new normal, consumer trends are leaning towards pick-up and to-go orders in the restaurant industry. Though the pandemic continues to impact the industry, Paris Baguette, which provides a wide variety of to-go and take-out options for patrons, has not halted its expansion plans with recently signed franchise deals in Portland, OR, Raleigh, NC, Los Angeles, CA and Little Neck, NY.

Through its continued growth in Massachusetts, Paris Baguette continues its trajectory towards becoming a major franchise concept in the United States. The most compelling selling points for franchise partners include strong average annual sales, proprietary recipes and an engaged leadership team. For more information, visit www.parisbaguettefamily.com .

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 82 corporate and franchise bakery-cafés throughout the U.S., and over 4,000 internationally. The premium bakery-cafe concept is focused on handmade quality products, meticulous craftsmanship, and reliability. Paris Baguette’s mission is to create handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes that create a memorable experience for everyone. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com .

