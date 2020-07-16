Paris Baguette Seeks Development Opportunities in Vancouver

International Bakery-Café Concept Targets Western Canada for Growth

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Paris Baguette , the global bakery-café franchise, seeks development opportunities in Vancouver as it strengthens its presence in western North America. The international franchise concept currently operates locations on the West Coast of the United States and identifies Vancouver as a natural expansion market for the brand.

“As a bakery that innovates through global influences, we see tremendous opportunities in Vancouver and western Canada,” says Gregg Koffler, Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development. “We are receiving great interest after our recent announcement targeting Toronto for growth. This interest in Canadian growth, coupled with our strong presence in the western United States, makes Vancouver an ideal opportunity for both the brand and potential franchisees.”

Known for its delightful assortment of cakes, pastries and breads, Paris Baguette seeks area developers and multi-unit owners interested in bringing their passion for business and service to their local communities.

“Our concept serves today’s evolving consumer behaviors well, as we offer grab-and-go menu items and versatile footprints for a variety of retail spaces,” continues Koffler. “We look forward to meeting with potential operators in Vancouver and bringing our global bakery-café to western Canada.”

In targeting Vancouver, Paris Baguette plans to strengthen its presence as a global franchise concept. The most compelling selling points for franchise partners include strong average annual sales, proprietary recipes and an engaged leadership team. For more information, visit www.parisbaguettefamily.com .

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 82 corporate and franchise bakery-cafés throughout the U.S., and over 4,000 internationally. The premium bakery-cafe concept is focused on handmade quality products, meticulous craftsmanship, and reliability. Paris Baguette’s mission is to create handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes that create a memorable experience for everyone. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com .