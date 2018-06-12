Paris Baguette Offers Frappe Lovers New Summer Flavors

Paris Baguette Launches BOGO Deal With New Cotton Candy, Honeydew Coconut & Matcha Green Tea Flavors

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Paris Baguette, a fast-casual Parisian-inspired bakery introduces three new must-have frappe flavors in Honeydew Coconut, Matcha Green Tea and Cotton Candy to kick off summer. Starting June 12th, anyone who comes into a Paris Baguette location and orders any signature frappe, will receive a coupon for a free frappe on their next visit!

For a limited time only, customers can refresh their taste buds with an array of flavors that will satisfy anyone’s cravings. If you have carnival nostalgia, try the new Cotton Candy Frappe, topped with delicious fruit flavored bits of cereal. If you’re looking for something reminiscent of a tropical getaway, the combinations of flavors in the Honeydew Coconut Frappe will surely enlighten you. For the perfect midday pick-me-up on a hot summer day, try the new Matcha Green Tea flavor.

“As summer approaches, we wanted to give our fans something special to help them cool off,” says Jessie Sou, Marketing Director of Paris Baguette. “Summer is the perfect time of year to unwind while enjoying one of our many new frappe options and we are thrilled to be able to offer customers the option to come back in for a free frappe on their next visit as a token of our gratitude.”

