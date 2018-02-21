Paris Baguette, La Habra Grand Opening – Flor and Jae bring Parisian treats to La Habra

La Habra, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The world-class café and bakery, Paris Baguette just opened in Westridge Plaza in La Habra. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef inspired sandwiches and salads.

With the self-service feature of the restaurant customers can pick and choose their favorite breads, croissants, and other delicacies and bring it to the counter. Guest can also purchase specialty cakes, beverages, such as the winter fog latte, and royal pudding.

New franchisees, Flor and Jae opened their Paris Baguette store in La Habra at the corner of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway. Growing up in Brazil, they sought their education in the U.S. Flor attended New York University while Jae went to George Mason University in Virginia. As locals at the Manhattan location they fell in love with the brand and decided to fulfill their dream of becoming a Paris Baguette owner. “We have always been a fan of the Paris Baguette brand,” says Jae. After visiting multiple locations in the U.S. and in Korea the opportunity arose and they didn’t think twice. “We believe that the quality and variety of the products are great. We also believe that the brand has a lot of potential to grow throughout the United States.”

Despite their connection to the east coast, Jae and Flor decided to open their store in La Habra, CA. “[Orange County] is big and there are many great cities, including La Habra,” Flor shares. The couple selected La Habra as their location for its cultural diversity and their desire to share their affinity for Paris Baguette by bringing it closer to the community.

“We want our customers to see our store as the best bakery/coffee shop in the neighborhood. The best in terms of quality and customer service. We also want to get to know our customers and give back to the community.”

The Paris Baguette La Habra will host a Grand Opening event this weekend February 23-25, 1370 S Beach Blvd Suite C/D, La Habra, CA 90631. Come pick up some of your favorite pastries and get a coupon book, a free insulated lunch bag, or a free mug with a qualifying purchase. Quantities limited while supplies last, so don’t miss out! Visit our Facebook page for details https://www.facebook.com/parisbaguetteus/

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette, a fast casual, bakery-café concept founded in 1988 specializing in French inspired recipes. Using proprietary doughs, products are lighter, more airy, and less sweet than traditional desserts. Paris Baguette’s mission is to bring happiness to everyone by adapting to people’s ever expanding palates with their decadent, unique and sophisticated pastries, breads, and cakes. Chef inspired sandwiches, salads and signature coffee give guests more reasons to indulge. Currently Paris Baguette has more than 3,700 locations in South Korea, China, Singapore, Vietnam, France and the United States. With locations spanning the West and East Coast, Paris Baguette began franchising in 2015 and now has over 65 locations with a projected 300+ additional stores by end of 2021.

