Paris Baguette Appoints John P. Billingsley as Chief Development Officer

Industry Veteran to Lead United States Expansion for Fast-Casual Bakery Franchise

John P. Billingsley

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Paris Baguette, the Parisian-inspired fast casual global bakery, announced the appointment of John P. Billingsley as Chief Development Officer. Mr. Billingsley will be responsible for developing and implementing a diverse channel growth strategy, including dedicated concept application, financial modeling and successful domestic deployment.

Billingsley brings more than two decades of experience to his role at Paris baguette, having held leadership roles with brands such as Au Pon Bon and Papa Gino’s. Most recently, John served as Chief Development Officer at Le Pain Quotidien USA, where he lead reorganization efforts to ensure a successful domestic expansion, yielding a combined return on investment in excess of 40%. Furthermore, he developed and implemented a real estate growth plan that included a diversified channel and geographic strategy.

“I am delighted to join the Paris Baguette team at such an exciting time. I have always been impressed by the brand and its top-quality menu offerings,” said John Billingsley, Chief Development Officer of Paris Baguette. “It is exciting to be part of such an incredible team, and look forward to rapidly expanding the Paris Baguette brand within our current markets as well as new territories across the United States.”

“John is a brand builder, with a proven track record of strategically growing and scaling global concepts,” said Jack F. Moran, Chief Operating Officer of Paris Baguette. “We are honored to welcome him to the Paris Baguette family and know his extensive background in franchising and development strategy will be a key driver in our efforts to becoming one of the largest fast-casual bakeries in the country.”

For more information regarding Paris Baguette, including store locations, please visit www.ParisBaguette.com. Like Paris Baguette on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ParisBaguetteUS or follow on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/ParisBaguette_USA.

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 70 corporate and franchise locations throughout the U.S., and over 3,000 internationally. The fast-casual French inspired bakery-café was founded in 1988 and bakes delicious fresh bread daily on site. Paris Baguette’s mission is to bring happiness to everyone by adapting to people’s ever-expanding palates with their decadent, unique and sophisticated pastries, breads, and cakes. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.

