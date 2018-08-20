Paris Baguette Appoints Jack F. Moran As New Chief Operating Officer

Moran Brings 30+ Years of International Savoir-Faire to the Company

Jack F. Moran

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Paris Baguette, announces the hiring of Jack F. Moran as the brand’s Chief Operating Officer. As the newest addition to the Paris Baguette executive team, Jack will further expand the concept’s footprint in the United States, with plans to reach 1,000 domestic restaurants by 2030. In addition, he will streamline the brand’s menu offerings, curating the best sellers and fan-favorites to elevate the overall customer experience.

Moran brings over 20 years of experience to the restaurant management space, both domestically and internationally. Prior to joining Paris Baguette, Moran served as Chief Executive Officer at Le Pain Quotidien USA, where he oversaw the brand’s fiscal, strategic and operational imperatives necessary to grow the 100-unit business. Furthermore, he added more than 35 new locations in a two-year time frame and launched a successful delivery service nationwide, driving incremental sales. Under his leadership, the brand saw aggressive growth in 2017, reversing a negative comp trend.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a unique concept and look forward to building efficiencies across the organization through process innovation” Jack F. Moran, Chief Operating Officer of Paris Baguette. “I am eager to expand Paris Baguette’s reach in the United States, while maintaining the Korean heritage and values that has made the brand a household name overseas.”

“Paris Baguette‘s top priority is providing high-quality products and a positive customer experience. Jack is a world-class executive who brings a wealth of experience to Paris Baguette, and is the ideal leader to help us achieve our aggressive growth plans in the United States” said Hur Young-in, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette Korea. “We look forward to a promising and prosperous future under Jack’s leadership.”

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 70 corporate and franchise locations throughout the U.S., and over 3,000 internationally. The fast-casual French inspired bakery-café was founded in 1988 and bakes delicious fresh bread daily on site. Paris Baguette's mission is to bring happiness to everyone by adapting to people's ever-expanding palates with their decadent, unique and sophisticated pastries, breads, and cakes. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads.

