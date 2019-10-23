Paris Baguette Appoints Franchise Executive Gregg Koffler to Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development

Veteran of Corner Bakery Café, Smashburger and Johnny Rockets Joins International Bakery-Café

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Paris Baguette, an internationally renowned premium bakery-café has announced that Gregg Koffler has joined its executive team as Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development. Koffler brings to Paris Baguette over a decade of experience in executive franchise roles, with an extensive background in driving innovation and growth strategy with franchise development.

“With Gregg’s longstanding history of driving franchise brands to success, we believe he is the right fit for our team as we head into our next phase of growth throughout the U.S.,” said Jack Moran, CEO of Paris Baguette. “His passion and appreciation for growing brands is admirable, and we’re thrilled to see what he has in store for 2020 and beyond.”

Within his new role, Koffler will work in conjunction with the Executive team to drive the growth of Paris Baguette through franchise sales and development.

Prior to Paris Baguette, Koffler held executive positions with Smashburger, Johnny Rockets and Corner Bakery Café.

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 80 corporate and franchise locations throughout the U.S., and over 3,500 internationally. The bakery-cafe concept known for their delightful assortment of bread, pastries and cakes was founded in 1988 and bakes delicious bread daily on site. Paris Baguette’s mission is to bring happiness to everyone by adapting to people’s ever-expanding palates with their decadent, unique and sophisticated pastries, breads, and cakes. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.

