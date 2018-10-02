Paris Baguette Appoints Darren Tipton as Vice President of Operations

25-Year Industry Veteran To Support Growing Bakery Franchise’s Ambitious Growth Plans

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Paris Baguette, the Parisian-inspired fast casual global bakery, has recently named Darren Tipton as Vice President of Operations. Mr. Tipton will be responsible for driving positive change amid corporate mergers and within highly competitive markets, transforming operations procedures to achieve company growth goals, and leading teams to improved performance through establishing solid targets for expansion.

Bringing over two decades of experience to his new title as Paris Baguette’s Vice President of Operations, Darren previously held roles with brands such as Bowlmor AMF and Au Bon Pain. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations for Le Pain Quotidien USA, where he transformed a double-digit profit and increased service scores from C to an A within the first 12 months for the New York market. Additionally, he reduced cost of goods sold and labor expenses below budget for Q1 in 2018 by creating and introducing restaurant level COGS action plans, reducing waste and establishing hour goals to increase labor productivity.

“I am incredibly excited to become part of the Paris Baguette family at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Darren Tipton, Vice President of Operations at Paris Baguette. “I’ve always been drawn to the concept for its commitment to quality and excellence, and am looking forward to working with Paris Baguette‘s talented team to ensure operational excellence across all aspects of the business.”

“We are proud to have Darren join the Paris Baguette family,” said Jack F. Moran, Chief Operating Officer of Paris Baguette. “He is an accomplished operator with extensive experience in the bakery and franchise sectors — and has a proven track record of increasing sales and profits through improved operations strategies. As Paris Baguette continues its United States expansion, Darren will play a crucial role in positioning us for greater growth.”

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 70 corporate and franchise locations throughout the U.S., and over 3,000 internationally. The fast-casual French inspired bakery-café was founded in 1988 and bakes delicious fresh bread daily on site. Paris Baguette’s mission is to bring happiness to everyone by adapting to people’s ever-expanding palates with their decadent, unique and sophisticated pastries, breads, and cakes. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.

