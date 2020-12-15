Parched Hospitality Group Will Take Over The Hendricks Hotel Rooftop & Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop in 2021

The Hospitality Group behind Hole in the Wall will run Fortuna Hotel Collection’s F&B operations at Hotel Henri and The Hendricks Hotel in 2021

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Parched Hospitality Group CEO Barry Dry has signed a management deal with real estate investment and development company Fortuna Realty Group ’s Hotel Collection to take over The Hendricks Hotel ’s Rooftop and Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop at Hotel Henri in 2021. The Aussie team behind Hole in the Wall , which has expanded rapidly during this pandemic with openings in Flatiron and Williamsburg this year, is taking things to new heights next year.

Dry and his team will reimagine the Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop space at Hotel Henri in Flatiron next year as The Sentry Penthouse and Lounge and The Hendricks Hotel’s rooftop in Chelsea to create two unique rooftop dining and drinking destinations in the new year. These two openings will add to Parched Hospitality Group’s growing portfolio of management deals, which also includes running The Sentry private pool and social club atop the American Copper Buildings in Murray Hill.

Executive Chef Brent Hudson will helm the kitchen at both venues. His fine dining approach to cooking will be showcased in these two elevated destinations. The penthouse space at Hotel Henri in Flatiron will be as much a cozy winter escape as it will be a breezy, open-aired oasis in summer, making it the ultimate year round cocktail bar and restaurant. The Hendricks Rooftop boasts two bars, one for sultry summer nights and one for year-round cocktails and conversation.

About Parched Hospitality Group

In 2014 a tiny boutique coffee shop, Hole in the Wall was introduced to New York City. Since then, Hole in the Wall has emerged as one of New York City’s most iconic and experience driven cafe brands and built the foundation for what would become Parched Hospitality Group. With multiple concepts taking inspiration from Australia, South East Asia and Europe, Parched Hospitality Group, led by Barry Dry, has established itself as a major provider of unique experiences in the New York market. They are focused on putting customer experience and innovation at the core of everything they do. Whether it’s lounging poolside at The Sentry 40 stories high, sipping espresso by the Flatiron building or tasting the flavors of South East Asia a stone’s throw away from Central Park when their newest concept Ms. Alice opens in 2021, they have you covered.

About Fortuna Hotel Collection

Fortuna Realty Group is a real estate investment and development company with a primary interest in hospitality and multi-family assets in high-barrier-to-entry markets. Their expertise includes acquisitions, development/redevelopment and asset management. The Fortuna hotel collection includes Hotel Hugo, Hotel Hayden, Hotel Henri, The Garden City Hotel and Hotel Hendricks.

For more information, please contact Marie Assante, Assante Public Relations, 917-837-0755, marie@assantepr.com

