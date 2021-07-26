Parched Hospitality Group Will Expand to Florida With a New Concept Called Isla Cafe Opening in West Palm Beach & South Beach

The NYC Hospitality Group behind Hole in the Wall, Daintree, The Sentry and The Sentry Flatiron is Expanding to Florida for the First Time

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Parched Hospitality Group will bring their newest concept Isla Cafe to Florida, with a lease just signed on a West Palm Beach location at 1401 Clare Avenue. A new South Beach location is also on the way. Isla Cafe will serve Australian style all-day brunch and a refined dinner menu to complement their cocktail program headed up by Controlled Substances. The West Palm Beach location is slated to open January 2022 and the South Beach location will open in February 2022.

The Aussie team behind Hole in the Wall doubled its presence in NYC during the pandemic by opening two additional locations in the Flatiron District and in Williamsburg, Brooklyn but didn’t stop there. They also opened a new cocktail lounge called The Sentry atop Hotel Henri in Flatiron in addition to managing a members only pool and social club by the same name atop the American Copper Buildings in Kips Bay. Parched Hospitality Group most recently opened a new penthouse cocktailing destination called Daintree at Hotel Hendricks.

Parched Hospitality Group CEO Barry Dry was born in Perth, Australia and studied Business Management and Economics at Notre Dame University in Australia. While studying, he also ran a restaurant; climbing his way up from dishwasher, to General Manager. He moved to New York City in 2011 to pursue a career in finance. Realizing that hospitality was always his truest passion, Barry left the financial world behind and opened Hole in the Wall coffee shop in 2014. He branched out to open a FiDi location of Hole in the Wall in 2017 and a much larger Murray Hill location in 2019. Hole in the Wall’s Flatiron location is his third followed by a fourth in Williamsburg soon after. Dry also opened the delivery only concept Ghost Burger, in addition to managing a private pool and social club called The Sentry, 42 floors in the sky atop the American Copper Buildings. This is in addition to two cocktailing destinations, The Sentry Flatiron at Hotel Henri and Daintree at Hotel Hendricks in NYC. He’s currently gearing up to open a fine dining Cantonese concept called Ms. Alice by the iconic Paris Theater in NYC in addition to these two new concepts in Florida this winter.

Executive Chef Matthew Foley will helm the kitchen at Isla Cafe. Foley has a unique background with fine dining credibility from his experience in one of the world’s highest rated kitchens and multi-unit financial control skillset coming from his work as corporate chef at one of America’s best fast casual restaurants. Matt began cooking under Michelin-starred chef David LeFevre at Manhattan Beach Post. His love for restaurants was quickly confirmed, leading him to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. Matt then joined Michael White’s team, where he was Sous Chef at the Two Michelin-starred Marea in NYC for three years. Matt furthered his culinary experience as Sous Chef at Vic’s in NoHo. Most recently Matt was the Corporate Chef at fast-casual restaurant group DIG, formerly Dig Inn, growing the concept from 8, to 32 locations.

About Parched Hospitality Group

In 2014 a tiny boutique coffee shop, Hole in the Wall was introduced to New York City. Since then, Hole in the Wall has emerged as one of New York City’s most iconic and experience driven cafe brands and built the foundation for what would become Parched Hospitality Group. With multiple concepts taking inspiration from Australia, South East Asia and Europe, Parched Hospitality Group, led by Barry Dry, has established itself as a major provider of unique experiences in the New York market. They are focused on putting customer experience and innovation at the core of everything they do. Whether it’s lounging poolside at The Sentry 42 stories high, sipping espresso martinis by the Flatiron building or tasting the flavors of South East Asia a stone’s throw away from Central Park when their newest concept Ms. Alice opens, they have you covered.

