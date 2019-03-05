Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies’ Wonder Park Brings a Sense of Wonder to Family Night at Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Starting March 7th

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, HomeTown® Buffet, and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®, is partnering with Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies for their latest Family Night program featuring the animated film Wonder Park, which hits theatres on March 15. The six-week program encourages kids to explore their imaginations and creativity through themed activities starting Thursday, March 7, 2019. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“We are excited to partner with Paramount and to feature this brand new film that speaks to our core guests with its themes of family, education and friendship,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “Wonder Park is a fun film that will spark something kids of all ages can embrace: their imagination! We’re certain that kids and their parents will enjoy this new and wondrous Family Night program.”

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. The film features the voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Norbert Leo Butz, Brianna Denski and Ken Hudson Campbell.

From March 7th through April 11th, restaurants will be taking kids on the wild ride of Wonder Park and tapping their imaginations through interactive activities inspired by the movie. The following are the weekly themes.

March 7: Amusement Park Fun

March 14: Animal Adventure

March 21: Ride of Your Life!

March 28: Hot Diggity Dog!

April 4: My Dream Park

April 11: Imagine the Possibilities

Throughout the promotion, guests may register for their chance to win a mystery bag of Collectible Wonder Chimp figures with the Wonder Park prize giveaway being offered at each participating store. Entries will be accepted at participating stores only. One entry per family.

Family Night offers wholesome fun for the entire family to enjoy together. Every Thursday also features discounted meals for kids, when they can eat for just $1.99 from 4 p.m. – close during the promotion, with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

Follow Wonder Park on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @WonderParkMovie. The ride begins in theatres on March 15!

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Wonder Park

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. One magical day, June is running through the woods to find her way home where she discovers an old rollercoaster car and climbs inside. She suddenly finds herself in Wonderland, an amusement park she had created in her mind and put aside. All of her rides and characters are brought to life but are falling into disarray without her. Now, with the help of her fun and lovable park characters, June will have to put the wonder back in Wonderland before it is lost forever.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 76 restaurants in 24 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

