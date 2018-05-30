Parachute sous chef hits the silk, lands at Income Tax

Ellison Park has been named the executive chef at Income Tax (5959 N. Broadway), replacing original chef Ryan Henderson, who left (amicably, we’re told) earlier this year.

Park arrives with solid credentials, having worked with Mike Simmons (of Cafe Marie-Jeanne), Jason Hammel and Sarah Rinkavage at Lula Cafe. For the last four years, Park has been executive sous chef at Parachute, working with Johnny Clark and Beverly Kim.

Park is expected to augment Income Tax’ Old-World menu items (flammenkuchen, carrot agnolotti) with modern-bistro influences he picked up while staging at Paris’ Le Chateaubriand. Park’s first Income Tax menu should debut in early July.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel