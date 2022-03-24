PAR Acquires Timer Technology to Expand Drive-Thru Solution

Global restaurant technology company acquires multi-sensor drive-thru timer

New Hartford, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) ParTech, Inc. (PAR) , a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, announced today that it has acquired the Techknow multi-sensor drive-thru timer to expand its drive-thru solutions in the restaurant technology space.

PAR will offer the multi-sensor timing solution in conjunction with existing drive-thru communications and Brink POS® products, providing managed installation, customer support and service for a complete drive-through solution. The addition of the multi-sensor drive-thru timer allows PAR to provide restaurant operators a complete end-to-end solution for the drive-thru experience and strategic pricing to capitalize on early sales opportunities. The expanded PAR drive-thru solutions offer immediate value to restaurant operators by reducing drive-thru wait times and compiling detailed and actionable store, local and enterprise level reports through a simplified user-friendly software interface.

“In today’s restaurant environment, best-in-class drive-thru technology is critical to a brand’s success, and its importance and value will only continue to grow,” said Jason Riggs, PAR’s General Manager of Hardware. “The addition of the new timer technology allows us to offer a more complete solution to our restaurant partners, and we are excited to begin working on our next generation of headsets to complement the existing technology.”

About ParTech, Inc.

For more than 40 years, ParTech, Inc.’s (PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR). To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Techknow

Techknow is a drive-thru management solution for quick service restaurants (QSRs) that uses drive-thru timer systems and analytical software to improve operational performance. The Techknow multi-sensor drive-thru timer enhances the drive-thru experience by improving communications between QSRs and their customers, giving operators real-time access to manage quick and responsive customer service and enhance employee satisfaction. For more information, visit gotechknow.com .

