Papi's Tacos finally has an opening date for Hampden location

Papi’s Tacos is set to open in the Hampden building formerly occupied by Dimitri’s Tavern by April 8, its owners say.

“We originally thought we would be open by August. Of course that didn’t happen,” said co-owner Carrie Podles.

Known for build-your-own-tacos and margaritas, Papi’s Tacos opened in Fells Point in March 2013. The Hampden location will be his team’s first attempt at replicating the original’s success.

“I can’t wait for it to be open,” said co-owner Charlie Gjerde. “It’s the longest renovation of my life.”

Dimitri’s Tavern, a popular dive bar, closed last year after 45 years in business.

It’s “a funny little building,” said Podles. Upgrades to the property at 3820 Falls Road included installing central air conditioning to replace the window units. The trademark doors, featuring a cartoon man drinking a beer, have been removed. But some of the original features have been left intact: glass block windows and a 1920s-era safe on the second floor that was too heavy to move.

“There’s only been two bars at this location since Prohibition,” Gjerde said. “I’m hoping that were the third that lasts another 40 years.”

Before Dimitri’s, the building was home to a tavern run by a man named Henry Gryger, according to The Baltimore Sun archives.

The menu at the Hampden location will be the same as in Fells Point but with the addition of tacos al pastor and beef tongue tacos. A list of specialty Hampden drinks is also in the works. The new dining room and bar will hold 100 people, Gjerde said, and customers can wait inside a tent-covered back patio. The space also has a parking lot for customers with 23 spots.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik