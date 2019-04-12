Papa Llama pops again — and this time you need a ticket

What’s more lit than hunting down a ticket for a Peruvian chef’s choice pop-up? Have I mentioned you can bring your own adult beverage? If you crave a unique food adventure at a friendly price, Papa Llama is offering a new “Tasting Dinner + BYOB” series April 13 and 20 at East End Market.

The location of this culinary event isn’t random. A popular pilgrimage spot for Orlando’s foodies, East End Market incubates up-and-coming chefs.

Before opening their standalone restaurant, the trio from Kadence (Lauren Delgado’s overall pick for the 2019 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards) tested their creative ideas inside the market at a sushi counter called Kappo.

Though Papa Llama doesn’t occupy any permanent space, “they regularly pop up here for food events,” says Ashley Coggins, the general manager of East End Market.

Kevin and Maria Ruiz, the-husband-and-wife team behind Papa Llama, are stepping up their game. After 2½ years of serving Peruvian dishes à la carte, the young chefs recently added a more intimate, pre-paid dining experience for eight to their repertoire.

“We rolled out this new event series with Tock, as they provided a really great system to keep up with reservations,” says Kevin Ruiz.

For Tock, a cloud-based online reservation system, Papa Llama is one of the newest kids on the block. Among the more than 1,000 global customers are several top Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Alinea in Chicago, Per Se in New York City and Saison in San Francisco.

“Tock is not only for fine dining restaurants,” said Kyle Welter, the company’s director of marketing. “The Smiling Bison and District Table & Bar are two great examples of quality, yet approachable restaurants that use Tock in Florida.”

With their $40 tasting dinner, Papa Llama is certainly approachable, too. And authentic. The company’s founders are Peruvian immigrants who maintain strong ties with their motherland.

“We share our culture and heritage with our guests by walking them through our menu items, the recipe’s history, and our own personal experiences with our food,” said Maria Ruiz.

For their del mar (of the sea) dinner on April 13, the duo plans to serve a classic style ceviche of American red snapper cured in leche de tigre (tiger’s milk), a citrusy and spicy marinade.

Eight lucky diners will also taste Papa Llama’s take on one of Peru’s staples called papa a la Huancaína. It’s a lively dish of purple potatoes, aji amarillo and aji panca chile sauces, torched avocado and fried enoki mushroom.

Sound enticing? Sweet potato picarones (ring-shaped fritters) should seal the deal.

Papa Llama Tasting Dinner + BYOB

When: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 13 and 20

6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 13 and 20 Where: East End Market (APEX event room, second floor), 3201 Corrine Drive in Orlando

East End Market (APEX event room, second floor), 3201 Corrine Drive in Orlando Cost: $40

$40 Tickets: exploretock.com/papallama/

To find out when tickets are available for the next chef’s counter dinner, follow Papa Llama’s Facebook or Instagram.