Papa Johns Promotes Anne Fischer to Chief Marketing and Digital Officer





Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) today announced the promotion of Anne Fischer to Chief Marketing and Digital Officer. Fischer will expand her responsibilities to include brand and advertising; media and field activation; and menu strategy and product innovation, in addition to continuing to oversee customer experience. She reports to Max Wetzel, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, and will join Papa Johns executive leadership team.

“Anne’s strategic thought leadership and creativity have been essential to the success of Papa Johns digital marketing success over the past three years, so we are especially thrilled with her promotion to CMDO,” said Wetzel. “Digital innovation continues to be an enormous long-term growth opportunity for our brand. Anne’s deep expertise in cutting-edge digital marketing, including leading our loyalty program, aggregator partnerships and our tech-enabled customer experience initiatives, brings a unique perspective and skill set to the CMDO role and will help Papa Johns continue to be a leader in our category.”

Fischer joined Papa Johns in 2015 as Senior Director, Digital Marketing, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. Over the last seven years, Fischer and her team helped drive the growth of Papa Johns aggregator partnerships and played a critical role in doubling the company’s loyalty program, Papa Rewards, since 2019.

Fischer added, “Contributing to Papa Johns transformation and return to growth has been a highlight of my career. Papa Johns has long been a digital-first brand, leveraging technology to deliver our customers the highest quality, best value pizza and food wherever and however they want to order. Working with Max, my team and colleagues across the company, I’m very excited to continue this mission across all customer touchpoints, and help make Papa Johns the best pizza delivery company in the world.”

Prior to Papa Johns, Fischer was the Marketing Director at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, where she was responsible for its long-range marketing strategy and oversaw the department’s execution of digital communications. She began her career at Walt Disney World. She received her B.S. from University of Central Florida and her MBA from Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 50 countries and territories as of Sept. 26, 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

