Papa John’s New Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia Brings the Heat – But Not the Mess – Of Traditional Chicken Wings

Papa John’s New Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia Is a Tasty, Easier-to-Eat Alternative Than Traditional Wings

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Papa John’s new Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia offered for just $6 until October 25, is a tasty, easier-to-eat alternative to saucey buffalo wings. The Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia helps our guests upgrade their boring lunch routines or spice-up game day at home in lieu of in-person tailgates.

The Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia is crafted from Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen original dough and comes loaded with grilled chicken and onions, held together by melty signature cheese, plus a three-cheese blend, all drenched in the saucey goodness of buttermilk-ranch and a tangy, fiery buffalo sauce.

For guests really looking to turn up the heat, Jalapeño Popper Rolls can be added onto a Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia order for $5. The Jalapeño Popper Rolls come in an order of six with ranch dipping sauce on the side.

“We know buffalo sauce and wings are popular among our guests, but with the Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia, we take it to the next level by packing the flavor into our fresh, never-frozen dough for easier eating on-the-go,” said Paul Fabre, SVP of Product Innovation. “No wet wipes needed here – just the complementary flavors of bold buffalo sauce and mellow ranch paired with cheesy goodness.”

Earlier this year, Papa John’s launched the Papadia platform, entering the lunch space for the first time with the toasty, satisfying alternative to the usual sandwich with four varieties: the Italian, Philly Cheesesteak, Grilled BBQ Chicken & Bacon and Meatball Pepperoni. Each Papadia is served with the brand’s signature pepperoncini and choice of sauce on the side. The Papadia is inspired by the ‘piadina,’ an Italian folded flatbread sandwich from Northern Italy.

The introduction of the Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia comes on the heels of the wildly popular, limited-time offer Shaq-a-Roni pizza, which raised $1 for The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community for each pie sold. The promotion ended Aug. 23.

Order the new Papadia today by phone, PapaJohns.com, the Papa John’s app, Facebook, Apple TV or by asking Alexa. For more information regarding the new Papadias, or any of the items available on the Papa John’s menu, please visit www.PapaJohns.com .

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants in 49 countries and territories as of March 29, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

