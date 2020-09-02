Papa John’s and Dole Packaged Foods Team Up, Providing Pineapple Pizza Lovers with the High-Quality Ingredients They Know and Love

While the pineapple pizza debate is one for the ages, there’s no question that DOLE pineapple fits in with Papa John’s promise of BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Starting this month, taste buds rejoice for people with a love of pineapple on pizza. Papa John’s International, Inc. has partnered with Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. as its supplier for pineapple as the company continues to strengthen its commitment to BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.

“At Papa John’s we believe that pineapple belongs on pizza,” said Paul Fabre, SVP of Product Innovation at Papa John’s. “Partnering with Dole makes sense because there is nothing more important or vital to our business and to earning our customers’ trust than providing high-quality food. This starts with how we source our ingredients, including DOLE pineapple, which brings a rich sweetness to our pies.”

Papa John’s Super Hawaiian Pizza offers a taste of the tropics, loaded with sweet, juicy DOLE Pineapple tidbits, julienne-cut Canadian bacon, hickory-smoked bacon, a three-cheese blend, and real cheese made from mozzarella on Papa John’s signature sauce and original fresh, never-frozen six-ingredient dough.

Papa John’s understands its consumers want to know where their food comes from and what is in it. Partnering with Dole showcases Papa John’s unwavering commitment to serving high-quality ingredients. DOLE Pineapple is responsibly sourced in Thailand and the Philippines, and not only meets, but exceeds the highest international standards.

Papa John’s Global Food Safety Program and Standards applies to its entire supply chain. The company conducts annual food safety and quality audits of Papa John’s Quality Control Centers where its original pizza dough is made to ensure compliance with U.S. food safety and quality standards and its own global food safety standards. Papa John’s also ensures all suppliers have undergone a third-party food safety audit. In addition, the company audits its ingredient suppliers annually and provides feedback to drive continuous improvement.

Papa John’s was also the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu in April of 2016, including preservatives such as BHA and BHT, flavor enhancer MSG, cellulose and partially hydrogenated oils, and high fructose corn syrup. For more information about the company’s sustainability, visit https://www.papajohns.com/company/pdf/PapaJohns_SustainabilityReport_2019.pdf .

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants in 49 countries and territories as of March 29, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full-line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all of its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com or doleintlcsr.com. ?

Media Contact:

Blair Carpenter

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Papa John’s International, Inc.

Blair_Carpenter@papajohns.com

502-261-4349

The post Papa John's and Dole Packaged Foods Team Up, Providing Pineapple Pizza Lovers with the High-Quality Ingredients They Know and Love first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.