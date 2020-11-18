Pants may be optional when working from home. These gifts are not.

The pandemic is no longer new. Nope. It's more like the elephant in the room that's wearing a mask. If you're working from home, you've more than likely built your home office from scratch or tweaked it to new levels since COVID-19 became a part of the global consciousness. You may think you have everything you need already. You may believe your space can't possibly hold another item that will make your work life less tedious. But you would be wrong. It's the holiday season, and you've been toiling dutifully, so treat yourself. From baubles that pretty up the space to items that distract while you're on an overlong Zoom call to devices that keep you on your already productive toes, these gifts can make your WFH area less work, more play.

Homesick Beach Cottage candle

Homesick's natural soy wax blend Beach Cottage candle with cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils transports you to a stroll on the beach. You don't have to walk on the water to feel as if you're there with this nontoxic candle that burns for 60 to 80 hours. $34, homesick.com

Silk Worm 'You're on mute' mug

We often forget that we need to unmute ourselves during meetings until our colleagues remind us. But with Silk Worm's "You're on mute" mug in front of you on a daily basis, you'll never forget. $15.49, redbubble.com

Baudville appreciation plant cube

Plant the (money plant) seeds of gratitude for a working colleague, or show some gratitude to yourself with Baudville's appreciation plant cube. This flowering, daily reminder of thanks in a pine box will grow with your productivity. $6.99, baudville.com

Hay Paper Paper Bin

Brighten up your workspace with Hay's Paper Paper Bin made from recycled paper with a protective coating. Contrasting colors and a slanted folding technique create a playful and colorful bin for waste or storage. $25, us.hay.com

Square Wave kinetic mobile with stand

The Square Wave kinetic mobile is composed of 21 connected metal rods, which curve and mutate unexpectedly with the introduction of energy. Designed by British sculptor Ivan Black, the mobile is inspired by the Fibonacci series, a famous mathematical sequence, as well as geometric formations that occur in nature. Manipulate it while holding it in your hands, or spin it on the base to relieve stress. $99, store.moma.org.

Revolution Focus standing desk balance board

Step up your standing desk game with Revolution's Focus standing desk balance board. Balance as you type, and once you get better at balancing, add more air to the rubber cushion (no pump required), and step up the difficulty. Whistle as you work? More like balance as you type. $150, uncommongoods.com

NiceSeats seat cover

When you do venture out for that first business trip, the NiceSeats seat cover could come in handy since it goes over the seat and seat back of your chair, regardless of whether you're on a plane, train or bus. It offers another layer of protection from germs and takes seconds to put on. Machine washable and reusable. $68-$83, niceseats.com

Global Attic black beaded necklace

Practicality doesn't have to be the sole feature of your workspace. Beautiful things that inspire are also necessities. And this black necklace from Global Attic made from feathers and beads on jute on a metal stand fits that bill. $125, globalattic.com

Drumstick pencils

Drum solo during Zoom meetings? Sure. Why not? With these No. 2 writing utensils from Suck UK, you can get your rhythm on for that song on the radio or the music in your head. $8, uncommongoods.com

PlayableArt Helicone

Keep your hands busy with PlayableArt's Helicone. Take a moment to twist the thin brass tube back and forth, and the 38 laser-cut wood pieces swirl rhythmically into a pine-cone shape; twist it the other way, and it transforms into a helix. $59.95, amazon.com

Akari light sculpture

The Akari light sculpture is a table lamp created from handmade washi paper and bamboo ribbing (supported by a metal frame and tripod base). Designer Isamu Noguchi blended Japanese handcraft and modernist form. $200, store.moma.org

Glass rainbow marble spinner

Michael Trimpol and Monique LaJeunesse's glass rainbow marble spinner, complete with glass ball and saucer, lets you take a break from the screen by watching mesmerizing ribbons of color as they twist and dance. $145, uncommongoods.com

